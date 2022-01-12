EQNR

Equinor writes off $1.8 bln at Britain's Mariner oilfield

Terje Solsvik Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

OSLO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Equinor EQNR.OL has sharply cut resource estimates for its Mariner oilfield in the British North Sea, triggering an impairment of around $1.8 billion, the Norwegian company said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

