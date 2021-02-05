Equinor wins Nigeria Supreme Court case over Agbami oilfield funds - Equinor spokesman

LAGOS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Nigeria's Supreme Court ruled in favor of Norwegian oil company Equinor in a long-running case over profits from its stake in the Agbami oilfield, a company spokesman said on Friday.

The ruling ends legal proceedings, spokesman Erik Haaland said.

(Reporting By Libby George; editing by John Stonestreet)

