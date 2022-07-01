US Markets
Equinor will shut output at 3 oilfields in case of July 5 strike

Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Equinor will shut down production at the Gudrun, Oseberg South and Oseberg East fields off Norway if strike action starts on July 5, the company told Reuters on Friday.

OSLO, July 1 (Reuters) - Equinor EQNR.OL will shut down production at the Gudrun, Oseberg South and Oseberg East fields off Norway if strike action starts on July 5, the company told Reuters on Friday.

Some 74 Norwegian offshore oil workers across the three fields plan to go on strike, the Lederne trade union said on Thursday, following a vote by its members to reject a wage deal negotiated with oil companies.

"If there is a strike, we will shut down the three installations," said an Equinor spokesperson.

The total petroleum production at the three fields is 89,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, he said.

While Oseberg East and Oseberg South only produce oil, Gudrun produces both oil and gas. Gas output at the field is 27,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The planned cuts correspond to around 3% of Norway's daily oil production and some 1.4% of its natural gas output, according to a Reuters calculation.

