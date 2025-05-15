Equinor Warns Europe of LNG Supply Strain Amid Asia Competition

Equinor ASA EQNR, the Norwegian energy major, has warned that Europe will need to offer competitive prices to attract sufficient liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to refill its depleted storage levels ahead of the next winter season. Per a Reuters report, Peder Bjorland, a senior executive at EQNR, said that about 30 billion cubic meters (bcm) of additional LNG (equivalent to 250-300 cargoes) will be needed to restore Europe’s gas inventories, which were left empty by two-thirds following the winter.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Flame gas and LNG conference in Amsterdam on May 14, Bjorland stressed the critical role of pricing. “Price is the most important thing in this game,” he noted, adding that European buyers will have to outbid competitors like China and other Asian markets to secure the required cargoes.

China, the world’s largest LNG importer, is rebounding after a recent slump in demand. During the U.S.-China tariff standoff, Chinese firms had been rerouting U.S. LNG to Europe. However, a recent trade truce between Washington and Beijing may reduce the resale of these cargoes to Europe, further tightening the global LNG market.

Bjorland also highlighted the importance of storage targets and weather conditions. He warned that a cold winter could expose Europe to vulnerabilities if gas storage isn't at least 85% full by the start of the season. The European Parliament recently moved to relax storage refill targets, citing concerns over price inflation, but Bjorland's comments suggest that lower targets may increase energy security risks.

Looking ahead, EQNR views Asia, particularly India, China and Southeast Asia, as the strongest region for future LNG demand growth. The company is strategically prioritizing LNG as it expands production to meet rising regional needs.

Amid growing LNG competition and uncertain weather conditions, EQNR emphasizes that Europe must stay proactive on pricing to safeguard its energy security and avoid potential shortfalls.

