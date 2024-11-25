News & Insights

Equinor upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays

November 25, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

Barclays upgraded Equinor (EQNR) to Overweight from Equal Weight with an unchanged price target of NOK 400. The market appears too negative on European natural gas with Barclays’ 2025 forward prices 35% above consensus, the analyst tells investors in a research note. With limited new liquified natural gas supplies into 2025, the firm sees gas as a relative area of strength. As a result, it upgraded Equinor to Overweight.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
