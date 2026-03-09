Equinor Unveils Oil Discovery in the North Sea's Snorre Area

Equinor ASA EQNR, along with its partners,made a commercial oil discovery in the Snorre area in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea under the Omega South Alpha prospect. The discovery is estimated to hold between 25 million and 89 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe).

The hydrocarbon find was made from a well drilled by the Deepsea Atlantic rig. As the discovery is situated near established infrastructure, it will be linked to existing subsea installations and processed through the Snorre A platform. The availability of established infrastructure is expected to enable rapid development at relatively lower costs, improving the overall profitability of the project.

Omega South serves as a trial project demonstrating a faster and more cost-efficient approach to developing offshore oil fields, and could set the standard for future projects in Norway’s offshore region. EQNR plans to drill additional 250 exploration wells, mostly near the existing well, to meet its expectation of almost 70% of production to be driven by new wells.

Such discoveries align with Equinor’s goal to sustain its 2020 daily production level of 1.2 million barrels of oil and gas from the Norwegian continental shelf through 2035. The latest discoveries also help offset the gradual decline in Norway’s oil and gas output, which plays a key role in European energy security by meeting about 20% of Europe’s oil needs and 30% of its gas demand.

The latest discovery is expected to help Equinor, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), generate additional cash flow, strengthening the stability of its business model and enhancing its attractiveness to investors.

As West Texas Intermediate prices are trading around $100 per barrel, according to Oilprice.com, upstream players are operating in a favorable business environment. However, forecasts from the U.S. Energy Information Administration suggest a price decline, indicating a tougher operating environment for exploration and production companies like Harbour Energy plc HBRIY in the near term. HBRIY entered the U.S. Gulf of America in February 2026 through the $3.2-billion acquisition of LLOG Exploration Company LLC. HBRIY has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Other players in the energy space, whose business model is exposed to crude price volatility, are TechnipFMC plc FTI and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. NESR. The business models of FTI and NESR depend heavily on capital spending from upstream companies, which are currently enjoying a favorable business environment, as FTI is an oil and gas equipment and service provider, whereas NESR is a drilling and production service provider. FTI sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas NESR currently has a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

