News & Insights

Markets
EQNR

Equinor UK, Shell UK To Combine UK Offshore Oil & Gas Assets - Quick Facts

December 05, 2024 — 03:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Equinor UK, a subsidiary of Equinor ASA (EQNR) and Shell UK, a subsidiary of Shell plc (SHEL.L) will combine their UK offshore oil & gas assets and expertise to form a new company. The new independent producer will be jointly owned by Equinor and Shell.

The incorporated joint venture will be set up to sustain domestic oil and gas production and security of energy supply in the UK. Based in Aberdeen, the joint venture will include Equinors equity interests in Mariner, Rosebank and Buzzard, and Shells equity interests in Shearwater, Penguins, Gannet, Nelson, Pierce, Jackdaw, Victory, Clair and Schiehallion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQNR
SHEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.