Equinor UK, Shell UK To Combine UK Offshore Oil & Gas Assets - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Equinor UK, a subsidiary of Equinor ASA (EQNR) and Shell UK, a subsidiary of Shell plc (SHEL.L) will combine their UK offshore oil & gas assets and expertise to form a new company. The new independent producer will be jointly owned by Equinor and Shell.

The incorporated joint venture will be set up to sustain domestic oil and gas production and security of energy supply in the UK. Based in Aberdeen, the joint venture will include Equinors equity interests in Mariner, Rosebank and Buzzard, and Shells equity interests in Shearwater, Penguins, Gannet, Nelson, Pierce, Jackdaw, Victory, Clair and Schiehallion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.