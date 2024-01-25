News & Insights

Equinor to take full ownership of Empire Wind through swap transaction with BP

January 25, 2024 — 03:27 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 25 - Norway's Equinor said on Thursday it had entered into a swap transaction with BP to take full ownership of Empire Wind lease and projects while the British energy company takes over Beacon Wind.

Equinor will also take over BP's 50% share of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT) lease, the company said.

Following the agreement with BP, Equinor has submitted a bid for the Empire Wind 1 project in New York's fourth offshore wind solicitation round, the company added.

New York State last year launched a new accelerated offshore wind solicitation in a bid to revive troubled projects and keep the state on track to meet its renewable energy goals.

Denmark's Orsted , Equinor and BP already have contracts to sell power in New York from offshore wind farms, but the new solicitation allows the companies to re-offer their planned projects at higher prices and exit their old contracts.

