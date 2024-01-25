Equinor to take full ownership of Empire Wind through swap transaction with BP

(Adds details and background throughout)
Jan 25 - Norway's Equinor
Equinor will also take over BP's 50% share of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT) lease, the company said.
Following the agreement with BP, Equinor has submitted a bid for the Empire Wind 1 project in New York's fourth offshore wind solicitation round, the company added.
New York State last year launched a new accelerated offshore wind solicitation in a bid to revive troubled projects and keep the state on track to meet its renewable energy goals.
Denmark's Orsted
