Equinor to spend more on renewables, sets medium-term climate goals

OSLO, June 15 (Reuters) - Equinor EQNR.OL will increase the share of investment it dedicates to renewable energy as it seeks to broaden its business in the coming decade, the Norwegian oil and gas producer said in a strategy update on Tuesday.

The majority state-owned firm, under pressure from private investors as well as some members of Norway's parliament to show it can adapt to a low-carbon future, also set goals for for how to limit its emissions in the medium term.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((nerijus.adomaitis@thomsonreuters.com; +47 9027 6699; Reuters Messaging: nerijus.adomaitis.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.