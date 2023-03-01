Markets
EQNR

Equinor To Acquire Equity Interest In Five Discoveries For Undisclosed Terms

March 01, 2023 — 05:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Equinor ASA (EQNR), a Norwegian petroleum company, announced Wednesday it has signed an agreement to acquire equity interest in five discoveries in the Troll, Fram and Kvitebjorn area in the North Sea on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) from Wellesley Petroleum AS.

The transaction adds to Equinor's equity share in the following discoveries: An additional 18.8% in Grosbeak, 45% in Toppand, 40% in Atlantis and 20% in Rover Nord and Rover Sor.

Since 2019, Equinor has made seven discoveries in this area. Equinor has made a number of discoveries in this area, including Swisher, Toppand and Rover Nord and Sor.

Equinor has started field developments projects to coordinate the development of these discoveries in collaboration with partners.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQNR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.