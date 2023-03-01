Equinor To Acquire Equity Interest In Five Discoveries For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Equinor ASA (EQNR), a Norwegian petroleum company, announced Wednesday it has signed an agreement to acquire equity interest in five discoveries in the Troll, Fram and Kvitebjorn area in the North Sea on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) from Wellesley Petroleum AS.

The transaction adds to Equinor's equity share in the following discoveries: An additional 18.8% in Grosbeak, 45% in Toppand, 40% in Atlantis and 20% in Rover Nord and Rover Sor.

Since 2019, Equinor has made seven discoveries in this area. Equinor has made a number of discoveries in this area, including Swisher, Toppand and Rover Nord and Sor.

Equinor has started field developments projects to coordinate the development of these discoveries in collaboration with partners.

