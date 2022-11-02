EQNR

Equinor to acquire Danish solar power developer

November 02, 2022 — 04:52 am EDT

Written by Nora Buli for Reuters ->

OSLO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian energy firm Equinor EQNR.OL said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy Denmark's BeGreen, a solar project developer in north-west Europe, for an undisclosed sum.

BeGreen has developed, sold and delivered solar PV capacity of more than 700 megawatt to date, with a further 6,000 MW under planning in Denmark, Sweden and Poland, Equinor said.

The transaction is subject to relevant regulatory approvals, it added.

Equinor is already developing solar projects in Poland, Brazil and Argentina.

