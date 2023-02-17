Equinor Teams With EnBW To Develop German Offshore Wind Opportunities

(RTTNews) - Equinor ASA (EQNR), a Norwegian petroleum company, announced Friday its partnership with German energy company EnBW to jointly pursue offshore wind opportunities in Germany in 2023.

Michael Class, Head of Portfolio Development Renewablesat EnBW, said, "In a tough international field, we are delighted to be working together with a strong partner like Equinor and combining the individual strengths of the two companies to develop German offshore wind. ... In partnership with Equinor, a global offshore wind major, we will continue to significantly contribute to a climate-friendly energy future in Germany and Europe."

Equinor has an ambition to increase its renewables capacity to 12-16 GW by 2030.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.