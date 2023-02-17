Markets
EQNR

Equinor Teams With EnBW To Develop German Offshore Wind Opportunities

February 17, 2023 — 06:13 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Equinor ASA (EQNR), a Norwegian petroleum company, announced Friday its partnership with German energy company EnBW to jointly pursue offshore wind opportunities in Germany in 2023.

Michael Class, Head of Portfolio Development Renewablesat EnBW, said, "In a tough international field, we are delighted to be working together with a strong partner like Equinor and combining the individual strengths of the two companies to develop German offshore wind. ... In partnership with Equinor, a global offshore wind major, we will continue to significantly contribute to a climate-friendly energy future in Germany and Europe."

Equinor has an ambition to increase its renewables capacity to 12-16 GW by 2030.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQNR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.