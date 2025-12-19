Equinor Taps Deepsea Aberdeen for Drilling Operations Offshore Norway

Equinor ASA EQNR, a Norwegian integrated energy company, has awarded a contract to Odfjell Drilling, an offshore drilling contractor, for its Deepsea Aberdeen drillship for work on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (“NCS”). Per the terms of the contract, Equinor will initially use the Deepsea Aberdeen to drill an undefined scope on the NCS during an interim period. Following the completion of this assignment, the rig will depart for the Fram Sør project, offshore Norway.

The contract follows a letter of intent signed by the two companies in November this year. The rig will begin its contract with Equinor in direct continuation of its existing agreement with the latter. Work on this contract is anticipated to start in the fourth quarter of 2026 and is expected to continue through the first quarter of 2029.

Odfjell Drilling has stated that the contract will add approximately $373 million to its firm order backlog, offering revenue visibility for the company. However, the firm order backlog does not include any revenues from integrated services or performance-oriented bonuses. Additionally, fuel incentives and yearly escalation are excluded from this amount, indicating that the contract may provide additional revenues if these components are included later.

The Deepsea Aberdeen semi-submersible rig was designed to operate in harsh weather conditions. The drillship boasts an enhanced GVA7500 design and can operate in water depths of 3,000 meters. The rig has an efficient drilling system, including a dual derrick that can carry out multiple operations simultaneously. Odfjell Drilling currently has three rigs from its fleet working with EQNR.

