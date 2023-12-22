News & Insights

World Markets
EQNR

Equinor takes stakes in 2 Angola oil exploration blocks

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 22, 2023 — 02:24 pm EST

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

Adds quote, detail in paragraphs 2-6

OSLO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Equinor EQNR.OL has secured stakes in two more oil exploration blocks offshore Angola as it seeks to extend its presence in the country, the head of the Norwegian company's Africa operation said in a statement on Friday.

Equinor is reshaping its international portfolio, announcing a sale on Friday of all assets in Azerbaijan while deepening its commitment to Angola where it already produces oil from three blocks.

"To continue our mission to create sustainable value and meet the future's energy needs, we believe that new exploration is still needed," Equinor Senior Vice President Nina Birgitte Koch said in a LinkedIn post, adding that this was "a big deal".

Equinor said it had agreed to take 40% stakes in blocks 46 and 47 in Angola, which will be operated by Azule Energy, a joint venture between BP BP.L and ENI ENI.MI.

Azule will also own 40%, while state group Sonangol holds the remaining 20%.

Equinor did not say when the companies would start drilling for oil on the new acreage.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQNR
BP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.