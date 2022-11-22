Markets
EQNR

Equinor Submits Plan For Development And Operation For Irpa Gas Discovery - Quick Facts

November 22, 2022 — 04:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Equinor (EQNR) said the company has submitted a plan for development and operation for the Irpa gas discovery to the Norwegian Minister for Petroleum and Energy. The development will ensure activity and stable gas deliveries from Aasta Hansteen until 2039. The development will have a total cost of 14.8 billion Norwegian Krone in 2022. There will be joint production from Irpa and Aasta Hansteen through 2031 and then Irpa will continue to produce until 2039.

"This is a good day—the development of Irpa will contribute to predictable and long-term deliveries of gas to customers in the EU and the UK," said Geir Tungesvik, Equinor's executive vice president for Projects, Drilling and Procurement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQNR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.