Equinor Strikes New Oil and Gas Reserves in the Norwegian North Sea

Equinor ASA EQNR recently made a new oil and gas discovery in the Norwegian North Sea. The discovery was made within the Rhombi prospect, which lies in the production license (PL) 090. The Norwegian energy company has drilled an exploration well and a sidetrack at water depths of 355 meters in the Rhombi prospect, approximately 10 kilometers north of the Troll field in the North Sea.

Hydrocarbon Discovery and Estimated Reserves

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (“NOD”) has confirmed that both wells have encountered hydrocarbons (oil and gas). The hydrocarbons have been found in the Sognefjord and Fensfjord formations and show good reservoir quality. Equinor has stated that the estimated reserves lie in the range of 13-28 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe). Further, more than half of the reserves are estimated to be gas.

Stakeholders in the Production License

The NOD has mentioned that this discovery is the first of its kind to be made in the region in 2024. Equinor has also made many other discoveries in the region in recent years. EQNR is the operator of PL 090, holding a 45% stake. Its partners Vår Energi and INPEX Idemitsu Norge have 40% and 15% stakes, respectively.

The operators of the license are considering the possibility of a tie-in of the new discovery to existing infrastructure and other prospects in the region. EQNR mentioned that it continues to explore the area for more oil and gas discoveries, and it is one of those areas where the company has pre-existing, well-developed oil and gas infrastructure. The company has stated that it will work toward the optimal development of the new discoveries for the best resource utilization to improve profits and reduce emissions from the same.

