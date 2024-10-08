Equinor Strengthens Offshore Wind Portfolio With 9.8% Stake in Orsted

Equinor ASA EQNR, a Norwegian state-owned energy company, has acquired 41.2 million shares in Orsted A/S, representing a 9.8% stake in the company. This acquisition makes Equinor the second-largest shareholder in Orsted, behind the Danish State, which holds a controlling interest in the company. The transaction underscores Equinor's commitment to broadening its renewable energy portfolio with a focus on offshore wind.

Equinor’s Long-Term Vision for Orsted

Equinor's CEO Anders Opedal emphasized that the company's investment in Orsted aligns with its long-term vision for renewable energy growth. Opedal described the acquisition as a counter-cyclical investment, recognizing Orsted's leadership in offshore wind and its premium portfolio of operating assets. Equinor’s exposure to producing offshore wind assets is expected to complement its portfolio of large offshore wind projects currently under development.

This strategic investment also signals Equinor's confidence in Orsted's management and growth trajectory. However, the Norwegian energy giant has no intention of seeking board representation, ensuring Orsted’s maintenance of its independent leadership.

EQNR's Renewables Strategy: A Value-Driven Approach

The investment in Orsted supports Equinor’s overarching strategy of value-driven growth within the renewables sector. While acknowledging the challenges currently faced by the offshore wind industry, Opedal expressed confidence in the sector's long-term prospects and its critical role in the global energy transition.

Orsted, a leading developer in renewable energy, has a net renewable generation capacity of 10.4 gigawatts (GW), including offshore wind projects. The company aims to reach a gross installed renewable capacity of 35 to 38 GW by 2030, positioning itself as a key player in the energy transition.

Equinor's Stake and Future Plans

According to EQNR, the current market value of its 9.8% stake in Orsted is approximately $2.5 billion, based on the closing price of DKK 418 per share on Oct. 4, 2024. Equinor has built its ownership position through a mix of market purchases and a block trade. Subject to obtaining regulatory approvals, Equinor intends to increase its stake to 10%, although it has no immediate plan to expand beyond that.

This transaction aligns with Equinor's financial framework and its broader commitment to balancing its traditional oil and gas operations with a growing emphasis on renewable energy sources.

Equinor’s acquisition of a significant stake in Orsted is part of its broader effort to solidify its position in the offshore wind sector. As Orsted continues to develop and execute offshore wind projects globally, Equinor's investment is expected to create synergies and enhance the renewable energy ambitions of both companies.

EQNR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

EQNR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at some better-ranked stocks like PEDEVCO Corp. PED, Archrock Inc. AROC and Core Laboratories Inc. CLB. While PEDEVCO and Archrock sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Core Laboratories carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PEDEVCO is engaged in the acquisition and development of energy assets in the United States and Pacific Rim countries. PED stands to benefit significantly from its holdings in the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in the United States, as well as in the D-J Basin in Colorado, which includes more than 150 high-quality drilling locations.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PED’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $0.08. The company has a Value Score of B. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 in the past 60 days.

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States, focusing on midstream natural gas compression. It provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $1.04. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past 30 days.

Core Laboratories, an oilfield services company, has a deep portfolio of sophisticated, proprietary products and services that positions it to take advantage of the growing maturity in the global hydrocarbon reserve base. CLB’s expanding international upstream projects indicate a positive trajectory for revenues and profitability, especially as oil demand continues to rise globally.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLB’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $0.95. The company has a Value Score of B. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2025 in the past 30 days.

