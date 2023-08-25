Equinor starts oil production at extended Statfjord Ost field

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL said on Friday it has started production at its extended Statfjord Ost field six months ahead of schedule and expects output to rise by 26 million barrels of oil equivalent.

"The oil recovery rate from the field is expected to rise from 58% to 63% as a result from this project," it said, adding two new wells have been drilled from existing subsea templates, and three additional wells are to be drilled.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.