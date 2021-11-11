Equinor shuts Sverdrup oilfield due to power outage

Adds quote, detail

OSLO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Output from Equinor's EQNR.OL Johan Sverdrup oilfield in the North Sea has been shut due to a power failure, a spokesperson for the Norwegian firm saidon Thursday.

A power outage around 1100 GMT led to a controlled shutdown of the field, which produces around 535,000 barrels of oil per day, the spokesperson said.

"Work is underway to re-establish power supply from shore, but I can't say when the field can be back in operation," he added.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70; Reuters Messaging: terje.solsvik.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.