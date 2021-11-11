EQNR

Equinor shuts Sverdrup oilfield due to power outage

Contributors
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Nerijus Adomaitis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NTB SCANPIX

Output from Equinor's Johan Sverdrup oilfield in the North Sea has been shut due to a power failure, a spokesperson for the Norwegian firm said on Thursday.

Adds quote, detail

OSLO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Output from Equinor's EQNR.OL Johan Sverdrup oilfield in the North Sea has been shut due to a power failure, a spokesperson for the Norwegian firm saidon Thursday.

A power outage around 1100 GMT led to a controlled shutdown of the field, which produces around 535,000 barrels of oil per day, the spokesperson said.

"Work is underway to re-establish power supply from shore, but I can't say when the field can be back in operation," he added.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70; Reuters Messaging: terje.solsvik.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EQNR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More