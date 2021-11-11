Equinor shuts Sverdrup oilfield due to power outage
OSLO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Output from Equinor's EQNR.OL Johan Sverdrup oilfield in the North Sea has been shut due to a power failure, a spokesperson for the Norwegian firm saidon Thursday.
A power outage around 1100 GMT led to a controlled shutdown of the field, which produces around 535,000 barrels of oil per day, the spokesperson said.
"Work is underway to re-establish power supply from shore, but I can't say when the field can be back in operation," he added.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
