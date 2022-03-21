Equinor shuts Snorre B oil platform following earthquake -E24

OSLO, March 21 (Reuters) - Equinor EQNR.OL has shut its Snorre B oil platform as a precautionary measure following an earthquake in the North Sea, financial news website E24 reported on Monday, citing a company spokesperson.

Equinor was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nora Buli)

