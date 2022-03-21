EQNR

Equinor shuts Snorre B oil platform following earthquake -E24

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Equinor has shut its Snorre B oil platform as a precautionary measure following an earthquake in the North Sea, financial news website E24 reported on Monday, citing a company spokesperson.

OSLO, March 21 (Reuters) - Equinor EQNR.OL has shut its Snorre B oil platform as a precautionary measure following an earthquake in the North Sea, financial news website E24 reported on Monday, citing a company spokesperson.

Equinor was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nora Buli)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EQNR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More