Equinor shuts Snorre B oil platform following earthquake

OSLO, March 21 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL has shut its Snorre B oil platform as a precautionary measure following an earthquake in the North Sea, the company said on Monday.

The quake, which took place early on Monday, had an estimated magnitude of 4.6, according to the Norwegian National Seismic Network.

The tremor was noticed at the Snorre field, which has several platforms, Equinor spokesperson Gisle Ledel Johannessen said.

"At Snorre B, the production has been shut down as a precaution," he said.

"Snorre is the closest in proximity to the earthquake and on the installations they felt the earthquake ... But (there are) no reports of any damages to installations or on the seabed," he added.

While small earthquakes are common along Norway's coast, a tremor of the magnitude seen on Monday happens only once a decade on average, University of Bergen seismology Professor Lars Ottermoller told newspaper Bergens Tidende.

Operator Equinor has a stake of 33.3% in Snorre, while state oil firm Petoro holds 30%, Vaar Energi VAR.OL holds 18.5%, INPEX Idemitsu 9.6% and Windershall DEA 8.6% according to Norwegian government data.

