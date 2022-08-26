EQNR

Equinor shuts Oseberg South oil and gas output after power outage -VG

Nerijus Adomaitis Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

OSLO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Production at Norway's Oseberg South oil and gas platform shut on Friday due to a power outage, daily VG reported, quoting a spokesperson for operator Equinor EQNR.OL.

Oseberg South in June this year produced about 29,000 barrels of oil equivalent, most of it oil, according to data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.

Equinor was not immediatelty available for comment.

