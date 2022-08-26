Equinor shuts Oseberg South oil and gas output after power outage -VG

Adds detail

OSLO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Production at Norway's Oseberg South oil and gas platform shut on Friday due to a power outage, daily VG reported, quoting a spokesperson for operator Equinor EQNR.OL.

Oseberg South in June this year produced about 29,000 barrels of oil equivalent, most of it oil, according to data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.

Equinor was not immediatelty available for comment.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.