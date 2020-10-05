Markets
Equinor Shuts Down Four North Sea Fields After Trade Union Strike

(RTTNews) - Norwegian energy company Equinor ASA (EQNR) announced Monday that four Equinor fields in the North Sea have been shut down following strike.

According to the firm, a breach of mediation in the negotiations between the employer organisation Norwegian Oil and Gas Association and the trade union Lederne resulted in the strike.

The company said the trade union Lederne has stepped up its strike on the Norwegian continental shelf from Sunday midnight. As a result of the escalation, Equinor has conducted a controlled closure of the fields Gudrun, Gina Krog, Kvitebjørn and Valemon.

The company noted that a total of 54 members of the trade union Lederne will be on strike at Gudrun, Gina Krog and Kvitebjørn. Further, the Valemon field must be shut down because it is linked to Kvitebjørn.

However, production at the Johan Sverdrup platform continues for the present, even though 43 members of Lederne have been on strike there since Wednesday morning.

