Equinor, Shell and Exxon agree LNG project with Tanzania

OSLO, May 19 (Reuters) - Equinor EQNR.OL, Shell SHEL.L and Exxon XOM.N have reached agreement with the government of Tanzania for the development of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal, Equinor's manager in the East African country said on Friday.

The agreement, which is subject to final reviews and approvals in the coming weeks, is a milestone for the long-delayed project, which the companies have said is expected to cost tens of billions of dollars.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, Editing by Louise Heavens)

