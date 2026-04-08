Equinor Shares Rally Toward 52-Week High: Buy the Strength or Wait?

Equinor ASA EQNR shares are rapidly climbing toward their 52-week high of $43.46, closing at $42.07 on April 7. EQNR is an integrated energy company headquartered in Norway. Its operations span exploration and production, as well as the refining and processing of crude oil and natural gas. The company has a presence in renewables and low-carbon energy solutions. It aims to become a frontrunner in the energy transition.

Over the past year, EQNR stock has surged 79.6%, surpassing the industry’s 56.3% growth. This compares with its peers, Eni S.p.A. E and BP plc BP, which have grown a whopping 114.3% and 69.4%, respectively. While EQNR’s price performance makes it an attractive choice, it would be wise to evaluate the stock’s fundamentals and overall business environment before making any investment decision.

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Strong Upstream Production Growth From NCS

Equinor has a strong history of operating on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (“NCS”). The NCS is the company’s primary asset and accounts for nearly two-thirds of its equity oil and gas production. At the end of 2025, production from the NCS increased 2% from the prior-year reported level. This increase was mainly driven by the addition of fields into production, including Johan Castberg and Halten East, along with sustained production from Johan Sverdrup. The company plans to continue developing the NCS to maximize value creation.

The company will allocate 60% of its capital investments in 2026 to develop this region. It will execute 16 projects in Norway, many of which will be tiebacks to its existing infrastructure with low breakeven costs, supporting higher returns. EQNR’s focus on increased recovery in existing wells and active exploration near infrastructure is expected to support high production levels. This is likely to aid upstream growth in the near term and improve cash flows.

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High Oil & Gas Prices to Support EQNR’s Profitability

Per the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the Brent crude spot price is expected to average $96 per barrel in 2026. Earlier this year, oil prices were expected to average between $50 and $60 per barrel. This significant increase was mainly driven by the conflict in the Middle East between the United States and Iran, leading to supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil chokepoint. The significant rise in benchmark oil prices is expected to be extremely favorable for its exploration and production activities. Given that the company intends to increase its production this year, the rise in commodity prices is expected to boost its profits and cash flows.

Several oil and gas companies operating in the Middle East suffered key infrastructure damage due to the war, causing a reduction in output. An Iranian attack on QatarEnergy’s LNG infrastructure eliminated nearly 17% of its LNG export capacity. These disruptions are anticipated to tighten global LNG supplies, raising gas prices in Europe. Equinor is a major supplier of natural gas in Europe. The tightening of global LNG supply due to the conflict is expected to boost the demand for Equinor’s gas exports, positioning the company to benefit from higher prices.

Valuation Snapshot

Coming to the valuation story, EQNR is currently considered cheap on a relative basis, with the stock trading at a 3.27X trailing 12-month Enterprise Value to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EV/EBITDA), which is a discount compared with the broader industry average of 6.58X. Equinor also appears cheaper than its peers Eni and BP, which are currently trading at 6.81X and 3.82X trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA, respectively.



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Time to Bet on the Stock or Wait?

The current commodity price environment is extremely favorable for upstream activities, which should benefit EQNR’s oil and gas operations. Equinor’s focus on continued exploration near existing infrastructure should allow it to bring in higher production volumes at lower costs. This is anticipated to boost its bottom line, especially in the current commodity price environment. Its position as a leading gas supplier to Europe benefits from the current geopolitical scenario.

Given the stock’s current business environment, investors should consider owning the stock at present. EQNR currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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