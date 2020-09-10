Equinor sells U.S. wind power stakes to BP for $1.1 bln

Adds quote, background

OSLO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL has agreed to sell a 50% stake in two U.S. offshore wind power development projects to energy major BP BP.L for $1.1 billion, it said on Thursday.

The two companies are also establishing a strategic partnership for further growth within offshore wind in the United States, Equinor said in a statement.

The firms will consider future joint opportunities for both bottom-fixed and floating offshore wind facilities, the Norwegian firm said.

"The transaction is in line with Equinor's renewable strategy to access attractive acreage early and at scale, mature projects, and capture value," it said.

Equinor will remain the operator of the projects through the development, construction and operation phases. The deal is expected to close in early 2021, the company said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Jan Harvey)

