Equinor sells Danish refinery to Klesch Group

OSLO, June 10 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its Danish Kalundborg refinery as well as an oil terminal to Klesch Group for an undisclosed sum.

Built in 1961 and acquired by Equinor in 1986, the facility can process 107,000 barrels a day of crude oil and condensate for gasoline, diesel, propane and heating oil, with annual capacity of 5.5 million tonnes of oil profucts, Equinor said.

"This transaction supports Equinor's strategy to focus its portfolio around core areas," said Irene Rummelhoff, head of the Norwegian firm's Marketing, Midstream and Processing unit.

Equinor will now concentrate its refining business at Norway's Mongstad, she added.

The company declined to reveal the value of the deal. Closing of the transaction depends on approval by Danish authorities, an Equinor spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Victoria klesty)

