Equinor sees Q2 gas derivatives gain of up to $550 mln

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

OSLO, July 7 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL announced on Thursday its second-quarter results would be positively impacted by between $400 million and $550 million from trade in natural gas derivatives used to hedge its physical deliveries.

