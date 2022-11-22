World Markets
EQNR

Equinor sees no substantial impact from EU gas price cap

November 22, 2022 — 12:00 pm EST

Written by Nerijus Adomaitis for Reuters ->

Adds quote, detail

OSLO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil company Equinor EQNR.OL said on Tuesday it believed the European Commission's proposed gas price cap would have no substantial impact on the company's exports to Europe.

The EU executive on Tuesday proposed a cap of 275 euros ($282) per megawatt hour from next year for month-ahead derivatives on the Dutch exchange that serve as Europe's benchmark.

"Our immediate assessment is that this will not give substantial consequences on our exports," Equinor said in a statement to Reuters.

Norway has overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest gas supplier. State-controlled Equinor's is the Nordic country's largest producer of oil and gas.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Terje Solsvik. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((nerijus.adomaitis@thomsonreuters.com; +47 9027 6699; Reuters Messaging: nerijus.adomaitis.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQNR
SHEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.