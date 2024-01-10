Equinor sees MMP profit at low end of range in Q4

Adds detail in paragraphs 3-4

OSLO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL said on Wednesday the adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of its Marketing, Midstream & Processing (MMP) unit was expected to be "around the low end of the guided range" of between $400 million and $800 million.

"The fourth quarter refining and liquids margins are reduced from 3Q," Equinor said.

The disclosure was part of a quarterly release of information to analysts and investors, which the company typically makes a few weeks ahead of its earnings reports.

Equinor is due to report its overall October-December and full-year earnings on Feb. 7.

