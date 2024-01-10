News & Insights

EQNR

Equinor sees MMP profit at low end of range in Q4

Credit: REUTERS/Nerijus Adomaitis

January 10, 2024 — 02:40 am EST

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

Adds detail in paragraphs 3-4

OSLO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL said on Wednesday the adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of its Marketing, Midstream & Processing (MMP) unit was expected to be "around the low end of the guided range" of between $400 million and $800 million.

"The fourth quarter refining and liquids margins are reduced from 3Q," Equinor said.

The disclosure was part of a quarterly release of information to analysts and investors, which the company typically makes a few weeks ahead of its earnings reports.

Equinor is due to report its overall October-December and full-year earnings on Feb. 7.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQNR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.