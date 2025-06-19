Equinor Secures New Offshore Block in Brazil's Santos Basin

Equinor ASA EQNR has strengthened its footprint in Brazil’s energy sector after securing the S-M-1617 exploration block in the Santos Basin during the country’s 5th Open Permanent Concession bidding round. The Norwegian energy major was awarded the license with a 100% stake, committing a signature bonus of approximately 30.5 million Brazilian Real (about USD 5.5 million).

EQNR Gains Strategic Ground Near Existing Assets

This latest win brings the S-M-1617 block, located roughly 60 kilometers from Equinor’s existing S-M-1378 license, under its control. The proximity between the two blocks is seen as a strategic advantage, allowing the company to build synergies and expand its potential in an already promising area.

Equinor sees the successful bid as a strategic step in strengthening its international portfolio, with Brazil remaining a core focus area. According to Veronica Coelho, senior vice president and Brazil country manager, the award supports the company’s long-term presence in Brazil and reflects its continued commitment to the region’s growth.

Brazil: A Core Growth Market for EQNR

Equinor has been present in Brazil for over 20 years and views it as a key pillar of its international growth strategy. The S-M-1617 block sits about 400 kilometers off the coast in waters up to 2,600 meters deep — typical of the ultra-deepwater terrain that has become Equinor’s area of expertise.

The company is also actively advancing other projects in Brazil, including the Bacalhau development in the Santos Basin and the Raia project in the Campos Basin. Additionally, it holds stakes in the Roncador field operated by Petrobras and continues to operate the Peregrino field until its handover to PRIO is finalized.

Beyond Oil: Renewables on the Horizon

While exploration and production remain central to Equinor’s Brazil operations, the company is also scaling up its presence in renewables. Through its subsidiary, Rio Energy, Equinor is already operating onshore renewable assets and is working on additional projects aimed at supporting Brazil’s energy transition.

With the S-M-1617 acquisition, Equinor is not just adding acreage, it’s doubling down on Brazil as a long-term, strategic growth hub for both fossil and renewable energy investments.

