Equinor Secures Key Suppliers for $9B Gas Project Offshore Brazil

Equinor ASA EQNR, a Norwegian state-owned energy company, has made significant progress in its $9 billion Raia offshore gas project in Brazil. Per a Bloomberg report, the company’s CEO Anders Opedal confirmed, during an oil conference in Rio de Janeiro, that all major contracts have been secured to build a floating production vessel, drill wells and install seabed infrastructure. The project, which aims to meet 15% of Brazil’s gas demand, is expected to begin production by 2028.

Valaris to Lead Offshore Drilling for EQNR’s Raia Project

The Norwegian energy major, alongside its contractors, aims to contribute significantly to Brazil's domestic gas supply, alleviating pressure on prices for industrial and residential users. Notably, Valaris Ltd. VAL secured a $498 million contract earlier this year to deploy its Valaris DS-17 drillship for Raia's drilling operations. The Valaris DS-17 drillship is tasked with executing the offshore operations, crucial for the project's success.

The Raia project is part of Brazil's strategy to enhance its domestic gas supply, lower energy prices and reduce reliance on external sources. In addition to boosting offshore gas production, Brazil is also exploring gas imports from Argentina's Vaca Muerta region and urging local producers to send more gas ashore instead of reinjecting them into offshore oil fields.

Equinor’s Bacalhau Project on Track

Meanwhile, Equinor is progressing with its Bacalhau offshore oil project in Brazil. The first oil from Bacalhau is anticipated in 2025. However, Opedal noted that it remains uncertain whether the construction of a gas pipeline and associated infrastructure for Bacalhau will be financially viable. Such infrastructure projects may require partnerships with other producers to distribute costs.

The developments in the Raia and Bacalhau projects reinforce Equinor's expanding footprint in Brazil’s energy sector, highlighting its role in shaping the region’s energy future.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

EQNR and Valaris currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each.

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at a couple of better-ranked stocks like TechnipFMC plc FTI and Core Laboratories Inc. CLB, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

TechnipFMC is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry, with a focus on the subsea segment in offshore basins worldwide. FTI’s growing backlog ensures strong revenue visibility and supports margin improvements.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTI’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $1.34. The company has a Zacks Style Score of B for Value and A for Growth. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2025 in the past 30 days.

Core Laboratories, an oilfield services company, has a deep portfolio of sophisticated, proprietary products and services that positions it to take advantage of the growing maturity in the global hydrocarbon reserve base. CLB’s expanding international upstream projects indicate a positive trajectory for revenues and profitability, especially as oil demand continues to rise globally.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLB’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $0.95. The company has a Value Score of B. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past 30 days.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Valaris Limited (VAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinor ASA (EQNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.