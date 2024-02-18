News & Insights

Equinor says power supply restored at Mongstad refinery after fire

Credit: REUTERS/Nerijus Adomaitis

February 18, 2024 — 02:58 pm EST

Written by Disha Mishra for Reuters ->

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Equinor EQNR.OL on Sunday said the power supply at its Mongstad oil refinery in Norway was restored, after a fire in an electrical facility.

"Early Sunday morning, February 18th, the power supply was restored and work to normalize the plant is underway," Equinor said in a statement.

The company shut down production as a preventive measure on Thursday and evacuated non-essential personnel.

On Friday, Norwegian gas processing plant Kollsnes operated at a reduced capacity following the fire, according to gas infrastructure operator Gassco.

Kollsnes and Mongstad are connected through the Vestprosess pipeline, which transports wet gas that is later fractioned into petroleum products propane, butane and naphtha.

