Equinor says Kvitebjoern gas field remains shut after leak

OSLO, April 10 (Reuters) - Equinor said its EQNR.OL Kvitebjoern gas and condensate field in the North Sea remained shut on Sunday evening after an earlier gas leak.

The outage at the field, which has a technical capacity to produce 9.2 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas, has reduced its output on Sunday by 7.6 mcm, gas system operator Gassco said.

"The field remains shut, and we still need to find the cause of the gas leak before we can restart it," Equinor's spokesperson said.

"The gas leak hasn't caused any injuries," he added.

The field is expected to restart on April 14, information provided by Equinor and published by Gassco shows.

Norway was expected to deliver to Britain and continental Europe a total of about 335 million cubic metres of gas on Sunday, Gassco data shows.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alexander Smith)

