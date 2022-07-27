Equinor returns more cash to owners as Q2 profit beats forecast

Adds quote, detail

OSLO, July 27 (Reuters) - Equinor EQNR.OL said on Wednesday it will pay an increased extraordinary dividend and raise its share buybacks after its second-quarter profit beat expectations, helped by soaring energy prices amid the war in Ukraine.

Adjusted earnings before tax rose to $17.6 billion in the April-June quarter from $4.6 billion a year earlier, beating the $16.9 billion predicted in a poll of 26 analysts compiled by the Norwegian company.

"Solid operational performance and high production combined with high prices resulted in strong financial results," Equinor Chief Executive Anders Opedal said in a statement.

Equinor's regular quarterly dividend will remain at $0.20, while a planned extraordinary dividend will rise to $0.50 from $0.20 three months ago.

The company said it now plans share buybacks of $6 billion in 2022, up from a previous projection of $5 billion.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((nerijus.adomaitis@thomsonreuters.com; +47 9027 6699; Reuters Messaging: nerijus.adomaitis.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.