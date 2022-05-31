Markets
Equinor Reports Recommendation From Nomination Committee - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The nomination committee in Equinor ASA (EQNR) recommended that the company's corporate assembly elects Michael Lewis as new member to board of directors and Anne Drinkwater as deputy chair of the board of Equinor ASA. Michael Lewis is CEO of E.ON UK plc.

The nomination committee also recommended a re-election of Jon Erik Reinhardsen as chair and re-election of Anne Drinkwater, Bjørn Tore Godal, Rebekka Glasser Herlofsen, Jonathan Lewis, Finn Bjørn Ruyter and Tove Andersen as shareholder-elected members of the board of directors.

