Equinor to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Equinor ASA EQNR is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 4.

In the last reported quarter, the large-cap integrated company’s adjusted earnings of 37 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents due to net impairments resulting from a lower price outlook.

The integrated player missed earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, with an average negative surprise of 18.08%. This is depicted in the graph below.

EQNR’s Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share of 60 cents has witnessed no revision in the past seven days. The consensus estimate implies a decline of 4.8% from the year-ago reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $23.44 billion indicates an 15.2% decrease from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Consider for EQNR

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the West Texas Intermediate spot price (in dollars per barrel) for October, November and December was $60.89, $60.06 and $57.97, respectively, marking significant declines from $71.99, $69.95 and $70.12 reported in the same months in 2024.

The significant year-over-year drop in crude prices in the December-end quarter of 2025 is likely to have hurt EQNR’s revenues from the upstream segment, even though EQNR generates most of its revenues from the marketing and midstream segments.

Equinor plans to divest a 40% stake in the Peregrino oil field in Brazil during the fourth quarter of 2025, which is likely to hurt EQNR’s revenues.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for EQNR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: EQNR has an Earnings ESP of 0.0%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Antero Resources AR currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.05% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AR is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 11. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 52 cents per share, suggesting a 10.3% decrease from the prior-year reported figure.

Antero Midstream Corporation AM presently has an Earnings ESP of +0.84% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Antero Midstream is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 11. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 24 cents per share, suggesting a 4.4% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

BP plc BP currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.47% and a Zacks Rank #3.

BP is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BP’s earnings is pegged at 57 cents per share, suggesting a 30% improvement from the prior-year reported figure.

