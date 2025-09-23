Equinor Receives Approval for Drilling Operations at Verdande

Equinor ASA EQNR, a Norwegian integrated energy company, has received approval from the Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority to commence exploration and production activities in the Verdande development within the Norne field in the Norwegian Sea.

The Norne field, discovered in 1992, is located approximately 80 kilometers north of the Heidrun field at a water depth of 380 meters. Equinor received approval for the development and operation plan for Norne in 1995. The field was developed using a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel. The FPSO was tied back to seven subsea templates to ensure efficient and seamless extraction of hydrocarbons.

Production at the field using FPSO Norne began in 1997, and the company plans to leverage the existing infrastructure for the Verdande subsea development. EQNR received approval to proceed with Verdande in 2022 and has since prepared to integrate the project with FPSO Norne to maintain production efficiency.

Equinor hired the Transocean Encourage rig last year to move ahead with drilling activities in the Verdande field. The subsea field is anticipated to begin operations in the fourth quarter of this year. At the time of announcement, the project required an estimated NOK 5 billion in investments to maintain production levels at FPSO Norne and optimize the use of the existing subsea infrastructure.

Equinor is the operator of the Verdande license in the Norne field. The company holds a 59.3% interest in the license. The other partners in the license are Petoro, Vår Energi, Aker BP and PGNIG Upstream Norway, holding 22.4%, 10.5%, 7% and 0.8% stakes, respectively.

