EQNR

Equinor ramping up output at Snorre B North Sea platform

Contributor
Nora Buli Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Equinor is ramping up production at its Snorre B platform in the North Sea after shutting it down earlier on Monday after an earthquake in the North Sea, the company told Reuters.

OSLO, March 21 (Reuters) - Equinor EQNR.OL is ramping up production at its Snorre B platform in the North Sea after shutting it down earlier on Monday after an earthquake in the North Sea, the company told Reuters.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((gwladys.fouche@tr.com; +47 21 04 05 53; Reuters Messaging: Twitter handle: @gfouche))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EQNR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More