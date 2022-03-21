Equinor ramping up output at Snorre B North Sea platform

OSLO, March 21 (Reuters) - Equinor EQNR.OL is ramping up production at its Snorre B platform in the North Sea after shutting it down earlier on Monday after an earthquake in the North Sea, the company told Reuters.

