Equinor raises Sverdrup oilfield output to 755,000 bpd

OSLO, May 23 (Reuters) - Equinor EQNR.OL has performed a capacity test at its Johan Sverdrup oilfield, Europe's largest, showing it can produce up to 755,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), the Norwegian energy company said on Tuesday.

"This equals 6-7% of daily European oil consumption," the Norwegian company said in a statement, adding that it aims to keep output near that level.

In February Equinor said the field was producing 720,000 bpd and that the company planned to test volumes of up to 755,000 bpd.

The capacity test, carried out with no problems, was a milestone for the field, Equinor said.

As well as oil, Sverdrup produces natural gas amounting to 31,500 barrels of oil equivalent, the company added.

Operator Equinor has a 42.6% stake in Sverdrup, while partner Aker BP AKRBP.OL has 31.6%, state-owned Petoro 17.4% and TotalEnergies TTEF.PA 8.4%.

