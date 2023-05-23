Equinor raises Sverdrup oilfield output to 755,000 bpd

OSLO, May 23 (Reuters) - Equinor EQNR.OL has performed a capacity test at its Johan Sverdrup oilfield showing it can produce up to 755,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), the Norwegian energy company said on Tuesday, adding that it aims to keep output near that level.

In February Equinor said the field, Europe's largest, was producing 720,000 bpd and that the company planned to test volumes of up to 755,000 bpd.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik Editing by David Goodman )

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.