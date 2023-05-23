News & Insights

Equinor raises Sverdrup oilfield output to 755,000 bpd

Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

May 23, 2023 — 10:42 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

OSLO, May 23 (Reuters) - Equinor EQNR.OL has performed a capacity test at its Johan Sverdrup oilfield showing it can produce up to 755,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), the Norwegian energy company said on Tuesday, adding that it aims to keep output near that level.

In February Equinor said the field, Europe's largest, was producing 720,000 bpd and that the company planned to test volumes of up to 755,000 bpd.

