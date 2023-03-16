Equinor raises Scatec stake to 16.2%

OSLO, March 16 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor EQNR.OLsaid on Thursday it had raised its stake in Scatec SCATC.OL, a solar energy and hydropower company, to 16.2% from 13.1%.

"The acquisition aligns well with our disciplined approach to growth within renewables," Equinor's head of renewable energy, Paal Eitrheim, said in a statement.

Partnering with Scatec, oil and gas producer Equinor entered its first solar energy project in 2017 in Brazil, followed by a second joint project in Argentina in 2018.

The two companies are also partners together with Norsk Hydro's Rein renewables unit in another solar development in Brazil.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik)

