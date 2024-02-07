News & Insights

Equinor Q4 operating profit beats forecast

February 07, 2024 — 12:50 am EST

Written by Nerijus Adomaitis and Nora Buli for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Equinor EQNR.OL on Wednesday posted higher-than-expected profits for the final three months of 2023, but cut its overall shareholder payments and said production was expected to be unchanged in 2024.

The oil and gas producer's adjusted earnings before tax for October-December fell to $8.68 billion from $17.0 billion a year earlier, beating the $8.46 billion predicted in a poll of 26 analysts compiled by Equinor.

