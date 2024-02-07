Equinor Q4 operating profit beats forecast

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Equinor EQNR.OL on Wednesday posted higher-than-expected profits for the final three months of 2023, but cut its overall shareholder payments and said production was expected to be unchanged in 2024.

The oil and gas producer's adjusted earnings before tax for October-December fell to $8.68 billion from $17.0 billion a year earlier, beating the $8.46 billion predicted in a poll of 26 analysts compiled by Equinor.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in London and Nora Buli in Oslo, editing by Terje Solsvik)

