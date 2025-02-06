Equinor Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Equinor ASA EQNR reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 63 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents. The bottom line declined from the year-ago quarter’s 64 cents.

Total quarterly revenues of $27,654 million declined from $29,054 million in the prior-year quarter. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $28,164 million.

The weak quarterly results can be attributed to lower production across all segments and weaker commodity prices. Natural declines and portfolio divestments in Nigeria and Azerbaijan contributed to reduced output.

Segmental Analysis of Equinor

Exploration & Production Norway (E&P Norway): The segment reported adjusted earnings of $6,805 million, down 12% from $7,737 million in the year-ago quarter.

The segment was affected by increased turnaround activities, natural gas price declines and lower production levels.

The company’s average daily production of liquids and gas decreased 4% to 1,398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d) from 1,464 Mboe/d in the prior-year quarter. This decrease in production was due to higher turnaround activity.

E&P International: The segment’s adjusted operating profit totaled $1,024 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s $336 million. The segment was aided mainly by a gain in the sale of Equinor’s Nigerian business, partially offset by a loss in the divestment of ACG earlier in 2024.

The average daily equity production of liquids and gas declined to 339 MBoe/d from 362 MBoe/d in the year-ago quarter. Equity production decreased year over year due to natural declines in certain fields and divestments in Azerbaijan and Nigeria. However, the reduction was partially offset by contributions from new wells.

E&P USA: Equinor generated an adjusted quarterly profit of $184 million from this segment. The figure increased 29% from $143 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. E&P USA was affected by lower liquids' prices, partially mitigated by higher gas prices.

The integrated firm’s average equity production of liquids and gas was 335 MBoe/d, down 10% from 372 MBoe/d in the year-ago period. The decline in production was primarily due to the effects of hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico and production curtailments affecting the Appalachian onshore assets.

Marketing, Midstream & Processing: The segment reported adjusted earnings of $983 million, up 34% from $734 million a year ago.

Renewables: The segment reported an adjusted loss of $100 million, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $179 million. This can be attributed to an increase in total revenues and other income and a decrease in adjusted operating expenses.

Free Cash Flow of EQNR

In the December-end quarter, Equinor generated a negative free cash flow of $4,570 million compared with a negative free cash flow of $3,262 million in the year-ago period.

Equinor’s Balance Sheet

As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company reported $8,120 million in cash and cash equivalents. Its long-term debt was $21,622 million.

Outlook for EQNR

For 2025, Equinor predicts oil and gas production to grow 4% from the 2024 level. The company also announced its organic capital spending budget of $13 billion for the year.

