Markets
EQNR

Equinor Q3 Net Loss Widens On Charges, Weak Prices; Production Up

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Norwegian energy company Equinor ASA (EQNR) reported Thursday that its third-quarter IFRS net loss was $2.12 billion, wider than last year's loss of $1.11 billion. The latest results were hurt by net impairments of $2.93 billion mainly due to reduced future price assumptions.

Adjusted earnings were $780 million, compared to $2.59 billion a year ago. Adjusted earnings after tax was $271 million, down from $1.08 billion last year.

The company noted that low prices for liquids and gas impacted the earnings for the quarter.

IFRS net operating loss was $2.02 billion, significantly wider than last year's loss of $469 million.

Total revenues and other income declined 27 percent to $11.34 billion from prior year's $15.61 billion.

Equinor delivered total equity production of 1,994 mboe per day in the third quarter, up 4 percent from 1,909 mboe per day in the same period in 2019, with an increased share of gas.

Underlying production growth was around 9 percent.

Looking ahead, for the period 2019-2026, production growth is expected to come from new projects resulting in around 3 percent CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) based on current forecast.

Further, the company said its board of directors has decided a cash dividend of $0.11 per share for the third quarter 2020.

Equinor further said it is on track to deliver on the action plan launched in March 2020 of $3 billion to strengthen financial resilience, including a reduction of operating costs of $0.70 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EQNR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular