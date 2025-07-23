Equinor Q2 Profit, Revenues Down; To Commence Third Tranche Of Up To $1.265 Bln Buyback

(RTTNews) - Equinor ASA (EQNR), a Norwegian energy company, Wednesday reported a sharp drop in second-quarter net profit, despite higher production.

Further, the board of directors has decided a cash dividend of $0.37 per share for the second quarter, in line with communication at the Capital Markets Update in February.

In addition, the board has decided to initiate a third tranche of the share buy-back programme of up to $1.265 billion. The tranche will commence on July 24 and end no later than October 27.

The second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2025 was completed on July 17 with a total value of $1.265 billion.

In the second quarter, net income was $1.32 billion, down 30 percent from $1.87 billion last year. Basic earnings per share were $0.50, down 23 percent from $0.65 a year ago.

Adjusted net income was $1.67 billion, compared to $2.42 billion last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.64, compared to $0.84 a year ago.

Net operating income fell 25 percent to $5.72 billion from $7.66 billion in the prior year.

Adjusted operating income was $6.54 billion, down 13 percent from prior year's $7.48 billion.

Total revenues and other income dropped 2 percent to $25.15 billion from last year's $25.54 billion.

Equinor delivered a total equity production of 2,096 mboe per day in the second quarter, up 2 percent from 2,048 mboe in the same quarter last year.

Group average liquids price fell 19 percent year-over-year to $63.0 per bbl.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, the company projects oil & gas production to grow 4 percent compared to 2024 level.

Scheduled maintenance activity is estimated to reduce equity production by around 30 mboe per day for the full year of 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

