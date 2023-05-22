News & Insights

Equinor puts Trollvind offshore wind farm on hold

May 22, 2023 — 10:07 am EDT

OSLO, May 22 (Reuters) - Equinor EQNR.OL will postpone indefinitely its planned Trollvind offshore wind farm project, the Norwegian energy company said on Monday.

"This decision is based on several challenges facing the project, including technology availability, rising cost and a strained timetable to deliver on the original concept," Equinor said in a statement.

