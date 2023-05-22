Equinor puts Trollvind offshore wind farm on hold

OSLO, May 22 (Reuters) - Equinor EQNR.OL will postpone indefinitely its planned Trollvind offshore wind farm project, the Norwegian energy company said on Monday.

"This decision is based on several challenges facing the project, including technology availability, rising cost and a strained timetable to deliver on the original concept," Equinor said in a statement.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.