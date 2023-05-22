Equinor puts Norwegian Trollvind offshore wind farm on hold

Updates with details, background in paragraphs 2-5

OSLO, May 22 (Reuters) - Equinor EQNR.OL will postpone indefinitely its planned Trollvind floating offshore wind farm project in Norway, the Norwegian energy company said on Monday.

"This decision is based on several challenges facing the project, including technology availability, rising cost and a strained timetable to deliver on the original concept," Equinor said in a statement.

Equinor initially mooted the idea to build a one-gigawatt floating offshore wind farm to help power its Troll and Oseberg oil and gas fields in June 2022, envisaging a start-up by 2027.

The Norwegian company is a partner with TotalEnergies TTEF.PA, Shell RDSa.L, ConocoPhillips COP.N and Norway's Petoro in the two fields.

Trollvind had been presented as a project outside of Norway's plans for offshore wind tenders to be held this year.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Nora Buli; editing by Louise Rasmussen and Paul Simao)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.