Equinor Projects Lower Liquids & LNG Trading Results in Q1

Equinor ASA EQNR has provided a preliminary update regarding its first-quarter results. The company expects that liquids and LNG trading will report weak results in the first quarter of 2025. Additionally, the firm’s Marketing, Midstream & Processing segment is set to take on nearly $100 million in costs associated with drilling carbon capture and storage (CCS) appraisal wells.

While talking about the factors affecting the Norwegian firm’s first-quarter results, the company mentioned that analysts should consider that its Hammerfest LNG and Snøhvit facilities were shut down for 20 days in the quarter for maintenance purposes. In the first quarter, EQNR estimated the average realized liquids price to lie in the range of $72.80-$74.80 per barrel for the E&P Norway segment. For E&P International, the same was estimated to be in the range of $66-$70 per barrel. In the United States, the company expects to gain on realized natural gas prices, which were higher than the previous quarter. Natural gas prices have remained high throughout the first quarter of 2025, owing to the extremely chilly winter in the United States this year.

Recently, the U.S. oil and gas giant, Exxon Mobil Corporation, provided an update regarding its first-quarter results, stating that higher oil and natural gas prices and increasing refining margins should aid its financial results.

EQNR’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

EQNR, the Norwegian integrated energy company,currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Archrock Inc. AROC, Nine Energy Service NINE and Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI. While Archrock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Nine Energy Service and Kinder Morgan carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. It provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues. With natural gas playing an increasingly important role in the energy transition journey, AROC is expected to witness sustained demand for its services.

Nine Energy Service provides onshore completion and production services for unconventional oil and gas resource development. It operates across key prolific basins in the United States, including the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus and Utica, as well as throughout Canada. With a sustained demand for oil and gas in the future, the need for NINE’s services is anticipated to increase, which should position the company for growth in the long run.

Kinder Morgan is a leading North American midstream player with a stable and resilient business model, largely driven by take-or-pay contracts. KMI’s stable business model shields it from commodity price volatility, resulting in predictable earnings and facilitating reliable capital returns to its shareholders.

