Equinor price target raised to NOK 300 from NOK 270 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Equinor (EQNR) to NOK 300 from NOK 270 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares following the company’s Q3 earnings results. The firm concluded that, “with winter gas prices already elevated”, it sees “better risk-reward elsewhere in the sector.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on EQNR:
- Equinor ASA Insider’s Associate Buys Company Shares
- Equinor (EQNR) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Equinor upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley
- Equinor price target lowered to NOK 240 from NOK 250 at JPMorgan
- Equinor Strengthens Green Portfolio with Ørsted Stake
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.