Equinor price target raised to NOK 300 from NOK 270 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Equinor (EQNR) to NOK 300 from NOK 270 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares following the company’s Q3 earnings results. The firm concluded that, “with winter gas prices already elevated”, it sees “better risk-reward elsewhere in the sector.”

